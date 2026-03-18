Baltimore County schools launch mental health program with Ravens' legend Ray Lewis

NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis spoke with a group of Baltimore County students on Wednesday about the importance of mental health as the school district launched a new pilot program.

The new mental health screening program will be introduced at 15 Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS). Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said the program will help take care of the 108,000 students in the district.

"This is a comprehensive partnership–focused program designed to help schools identify youth mental health risks earlier and connect students and their families with timely and effective supports and resources," Rogers said.

Rising Together mental health screenings

The Rising Together program is a group effort. The school system partnered with Lewis and his Ray of Hope Foundation, along with Possibilities for Change, J&B Medical, and the Stephen and Renee Biscotti Foundation.

The pilot program will connect students with confidential mental health and wellness screenings.

"We know that in a post-COVID society, the pressures that our young people face, with social media and toxic attitudes, are plenty," Dr. Rogers said during the announcement.

Over the past three years, BCPS has invested more than $15 million in mental health resources for students, the superintendent said.

The Rising Together program will be implemented at the following 15 schools:

Chesapeake High School

Woodlawn High School

Stemmers Run Middle School

Woodlawn Middle School

Deep Creek Middle School

Southwest Academy

Mars Estates Elementary School

Featherbed Lane Elementary School

Deep Creek Elementary School

Johnnycake Elementary School

Hawthorne Elementary School

Dogwood Elementary School

Sandy Plains Elementary School

Sussex Elementary School

Hebbville Elementary School

"The research is very clear. Students perform better academically when they are healthy in body, mind, and spirit," said Superintendent Dr. Rogers.

Ray Lewis on importance of mental health

While speaking to students on Wednesday morning, Lewis stressed the importance of being able to talk to someone.

He shared the story of his son, who he lost to an overdose two years ago.

"I promise you, if someone offered me $30 billion and the richest person I could be, I would trade it in for my son to walk through that door for 30 seconds. And just let me hug you. Just let you know that you're not in this by yourself," said Lewis to an auditorium full of students.

After his son's death, Lewis set a goal to get mental health screenings in every school in America.

He emphasized to the students that they are not alone in any struggles they are going through, and that mental health screenings can help save lives.

"I think having a base, having something that you can actually look at, a monitor, and say 'oh okay, they're slipping here,' it's one of the things to this day that I regret from losing my son," Lewis said.