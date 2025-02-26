Baltimore school leaders, families discuss solutions to prevent violence

Baltimore City school leaders met with families on Wednesday to discuss safety measures in the schools.

The School Board of Commissioners listened as parents shared their concerns and offered solutions to protect the students.

"Crime is up, we definitely need a meeting of the minds to come together to see if we can resolve the issues," said parent Harry Ellerby.

Wednesday's meeting was held at the Collington Square Recreation Center where district officials and residents collaborated on ways to prevent school violence.

"The belief in the school system is that we have to educate but we have to make sure that our kids are comfortable coming to school and while they are at school," said Commissioner of Baltimore City Schools Mujahid Muhammad.

Residents say change and protection are needed for a city that continues to grow.

"I think it's great to always have a pulsing community and to realize Baltimore is growing and to also realize that we as a people need to unite together," said Baltimore resident Barrington Branch.

The Board of School Commissioners will host additional meetings at Patterson High School and then Edmonson.

"If we don't get out in the community, actually have community voice, then we aren't necessarily representing the community so we're making a change," Muhammad said.

Violence at Baltimore schools

In January, a shooting near the Academy for College & Career Exploration (ACCE) delayed school bus departures after school. The buses - an MTA bus and a yellow school bus -- were held back for the students to be evaluated, a school spokesperson said.

Also last month, a teacher's aide at Baltimore's Waverly Elementary School was shot and killed after watching her grandchild play a basketball game at Tunbridge School.

Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows two people approaching the car before shots were fired. Anntoinette Tunstall-Jennings was killed and two others were injured.

In January, four people were injured after a student was attacked outside of Carver Vocational-Technical High School during dismissal, according to Baltimore City School district officials.

Baltimore Police said a student was attacked by two people. During the attack, the student, suspects and a staff member who responded were injured.

Gun violence near Baltimore schools

According to the Gun Violence Tracker, data compiled by CBS News and CBS News Baltimore, there were at least 205 incidents of armed gun violence within two blocks of Baltimore City schools between Aug 01, 2024 and Dec 29, 2024, including 14 deaths.

Between Aug 1, 2024 and Dec 29, 2024, at least 47 children, between the ages of 18 and younger, were involved in armed violent crime near city schools.