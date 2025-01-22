Watch CBS News
Baltimore triple shooting leaves woman dead, 11-year-old injured, police say

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A woman was killed and an 11-year-old was injured in a triple shooting Wednesday evening in North Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 5400 block of York Road where a 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead inside of a vehicle. 

Police said a 29-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl were also found in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. They are expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

Recent Baltimore homicides 

Baltimore City has nine homicides, as of Wednesday, Jan. 22. There have also been at least 17 non-fatal shootings this month.

Three of those murder investigations happened on Sunday, Jan. 19.

A man was killed in a triple shooting on Liberty Heights Avenue. Hours earlier, a 43-year-old man was killed in a double shooting on Washburn Avenue. And, just after midnight, homicide detectives investigate a death on E. Baltimore Street.

Baltimore police said there was a 23% decline in murders in 2024, which followed a nearly 20% reduction in 2023. The police department said non-fatal shootings were down 44% and the city saw a 74% reduction in youth gun violence victims. 

According to Baltimore's 2024 end-of-year crime report, police achieved clearance rates above the national average for major crimes, including homicides (68%), non-fatal shootings (44%), robbery (37%), and aggravated assaults (69%) in 2024.

