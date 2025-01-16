Four injured after student attacked outside Baltimore school, police say

Four injured after student attacked at Baltimore high school

Four injured after student attacked at Baltimore high school

Four injured after student attacked at Baltimore high school

BALTIMORE -- Four people were injured after a student was attacked outside of Carver Vocational-Technical High School on Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 2:35 p.m., a student was attacked by two people. During the attack, the student, suspects and a staff member who responded were injured.

Police said all four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are working to find out a motive and what weapon was used.

No other information was provided.