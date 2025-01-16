Watch CBS News
Four injured after student attacked outside Baltimore school, police say

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four people were injured after a student was attacked outside of Carver Vocational-Technical High School on Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 2:35 p.m., a student was attacked by two people. During the attack, the student, suspects and a staff member who responded were injured.

Police said all four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are working to find out a motive and what weapon was used.

No other information was provided.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

