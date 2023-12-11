Watch CBS News
SCHOOL DELAYS: Morning slush impacts Maryland schools

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast 12/11/23
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast 12/11/23 02:05

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is waking up to snow and rain Monday morning, with slushy snow accumulating on some roads and grassy surfaces. As a precaution, some school districts announced delayed openings. 

The following schools and districts have announced two-hour delays:

  • Carroll County Schools
  • Cecil County Schools 
  • Frederick County Schools 
  • Harford County Schools
  • Baltimore County Schools (Hereford Zone only, all other schools on normal schedule)
  • North Carroll Community School, Westminster
  • PHILLIPS Schools, Laurel
  • Glenelg Country School
  • Gerstell Academy 
  • Mount Airy Christian Academy 
