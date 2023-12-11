SCHOOL DELAYS: Morning slush impacts Maryland schools
BALTIMORE -- Maryland is waking up to snow and rain Monday morning, with slushy snow accumulating on some roads and grassy surfaces. As a precaution, some school districts announced delayed openings.
The following schools and districts have announced two-hour delays:
- Carroll County Schools
- Cecil County Schools
- Frederick County Schools
- Harford County Schools
- Baltimore County Schools (Hereford Zone only, all other schools on normal schedule)
- North Carroll Community School, Westminster
- PHILLIPS Schools, Laurel
- Glenelg Country School
- Gerstell Academy
- Mount Airy Christian Academy
