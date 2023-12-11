SCHOOL DELAYS: Morning slush impacts Maryland schools

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is waking up to snow and rain Monday morning, with slushy snow accumulating on some roads and grassy surfaces. As a precaution, some school districts announced delayed openings.

The following schools and districts have announced two-hour delays:

Carroll County Schools

Cecil County Schools

Frederick County Schools

Harford County Schools

Baltimore County Schools (Hereford Zone only, all other schools on normal schedule)

North Carroll Community School, Westminster

PHILLIPS Schools, Laurel

Glenelg Country School

Gerstell Academy



Mount Airy Christian Academy