Maryland Weather: Waking up to snow and rain

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is waking up to snow and rain as the last of the moisture from this strong cold front clears the state.

Slushy snow will continue to accumulate on some roads and grassy surfaces. Be careful as you make your way to work this morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Garrett county until noon today. Two to five inches is expected and winds could gust up to 45 mph. The combo of slick roads and blowing snow will make travel very difficult tonight through the morning commute.

Our weather should significantly improve as the storm departs later this morning. Expect partial clearing, but very windy conditions as winds howl out of the northwest.

Brace for sustained winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 MPH, especially through midday. Cold air is settling in causing highs to only hit the mid to upper 40s and windchills in the 30s.

The rest of next week looks quiet and cold with sunshine with highs in the 40s.