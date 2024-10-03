Savannah Bananas to bring eccentric show to Camden Yards in 2025

BALTIMORE - The Savannah Bananas, known for their eccentric baseball games, announced they will play two games at Camden Yards in Baltimore in 2025.

The games in downtown Baltimore against the Firefighters will be played on August 1 and August 2.

The Bananas are known for their "Banana Ball" style, where players break into dance and interact with fans. The fast-pace game is made to entertain fans with their "circus antics," according to CBS News.

The schedule was announced Thursday night during the Banana's "world tour city draft" on YouTube.

On their stop at 18 Major League Baseball stadiums and three football venues in 2025, the Bananas will also play in Philadelphia, home of the Phillies, and Washington, D.C., home of the Nationals.

Some of the unconventional rules include, if a fan catches a foul ball, an out is recorded. Stepping out of the batter's box results in a strike, and bunt attempts warrant an ejection. Mound visits are not allowed. Each inning exists as its own entity, and games are limited to two hours. Fans are allowed to challenge calls, according to the team's website.

Also, instead of a traditional walk, batters sprint around the bases on a fourth ball and continue to advance until the defensive team throws the baseball to every fielder. In the event of a passed ball or a wild pitch, batters can "steal first," regardless of the count. A one-on-one showdown is staged in lieu of extra innings, whereby the field empties except for one fielder, the pitcher and his catcher, and the batter attempts an inside-the-park home run upon putting the ball in play, the website says.

