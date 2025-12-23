Volunteer firefighters assist Santa during his annual visit to a Baltimore County community

It isnt the holiday season until Santa comes in his sleigh. His visit starts in a Baltimore County firehouse, ringing in Christmas the Stoneleigh way.

December 23 is a holiday in itself in Towson's Stoneleigh neighborhood.

In a fire hall off Providence Road, volunteer firefighters prepared for their favorite house call of the year: escorting Santa's sleigh through neighborhoods in Baltimore County.

"It's bringing the Christmas spirit to the neighborhoods that we serve," said Matt Herweck, Vice President of Finance for Providence Volunteer Fire Company. "We're not meeting people on the best day of their life. So, with this, we actually are able to meet people in a more relaxed setting and bring a little bit of joy, too."

The fire company said it's able to do eight or nine "Santa details" every holiday season. The group, comprised solely of volunteers, has to fully staff ladder trucks, engines and other vehicles.

Over the years, the company adjusted its strategy, building Santa his own sleigh to ride on, in case the fire trucks get called into duty.

With lights and sirens ready, and the sleigh in the rear, they set out to the neighborhood two days before Christmas so Santa Claus could bring some cheer.

"My elves are working extra hard, but I want to come by and say a special hello to all my friends and all the boys and girls in the Stoneleigh community," Santa told WJZ.

25-year Christmas tradition

For 25 years, Santa has made his way through the streets on his sleigh with the Providence Volunteer Fire Company there to assist.

"Well, it's a wonderful neighborhood, very close-knit, very family-oriented, and everybody really looks forward to this," Rosemary Schneider said. "Its a great way to start the holiday."

Children rattled off a laundry list of requests for gifts they hope to see under the tree, including a Bitzee hamster ball, bean bag chair, a Labubu and a remote control motorcycle.

With lists in tow, children asked Santa one thing: were there gifts on the sleigh for them that he would bring?

"My mom, she showed me the nice list of the reindeer camera, and I was on it," Ellie Schneider explained.

While Santa said he believes everyone is on the nice list, others weren't so sure.

"I thought I was going to be on the naughty list," Ruby said.

Two sleeps from Christmas morning, neighbors bid good tidings to all. From their homes, Merry Christmas, they would call.

On Christmas Eve, the Providence Volunteer Firefighters will bring Santa throughout their district in his sleigh.

They are sharing the holiday spirit – the firehouse way.