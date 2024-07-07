San Diego Padres rookie Jackson Merrill, from Severna Park, earns first MLB All-Star bid

Merrill Madness: The rise of a Severna Park native to the big leagues

Merrill Madness: The rise of a Severna Park native to the big leagues

BALTIMORE -- Jackson Merrill, a Severna Park, Maryland native, is ascending into Major League Baseball stardom.

The San Diego Padres rookie outfielder was selected to his first MLB All-Star Game.

The Mid-Summer Classic will be played on July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Merrill, a contender for National League Rookie of the Year, is batting .288 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs in 90 games.

He was named NL Rookie of the Month in June.

Merrill attended Severna Park High School in Anne Arundel County before being selected 27th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old is the youngest All-Star and among 32 first-time selections.

WJZ's Mark Viviano spoke with Merrill's parents in March after he made the Padres' opening day roster.