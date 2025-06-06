Rounds of showers and storms across Maryland this weekend

After patchy dense fog across the eastern shore this morning, we're now looking at improving weather conditions. Visibility continues to improve as those areas of fog are lifting. The air will have a warm and muggy feel this morning with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s by lunchtime.

Warm and muggy Friday followed by late storms

You'll want to dress for the heat and humidity today. Hazy sunshine will allow temperatures to soar into the middle to upper 80s, but when you factor in the higher humidity levels, the feels like temperatures will reach the lower 90s.

The hottest temperatures this afternoon will be located north and west of the Baltimore Beltway where high temperatures will get close to 90°. Temperatures along and near Chesapeake Bay will be cooler with the bay breeze kicking into gear this afternoon. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s along and near the shoreline.

There is the risk for showers and thunderstorms crossing the area between 8 pm and midnight. The storms should arrive in a broken line, so some neighborhoods will get hit harder than others. Just keep an umbrella with you to play it safe. Otherwise, this evening looks warm and tropical with temperatures in the 70s.

Overnight we'll see another round of showers with humid conditions. Lows dip into the 60s.

Weekend has a mix of showers, storms, and sunshine

While the weekend doesn't look like a washout, we will be dealing with a few rounds of showers and storms. There will be dry windows of time where you can get outside, but other times you'll need to seek cover from passing showers and storms.

Saturday morning looks wet across most of Maryland. Widespread showers and even a steadier rain is possible through mid to late morning. This batch of rain will impact most of our area, so any Saturday morning activities that are weather dependent will be dealing with the wet weather.

There will be a break in the widespread rain developing late Saturday morning through early afternoon. During this time, clouds may break for pockets of sunshine with temperatures warming into the lower to middle 80s. Another weather disturbance will approach mid to late afternoon allowing for isolated to widely scattered storms to form. These storms will be of the hit or miss variety, so some neighborhoods will get drenched, while others may not see any afternoon rain at all. The best bet is to have an alternative plan in place incase storms impact your area. The best chance for gusty afternoon storms Saturday would be from 2 pm until 10 pm.

Late Saturday evening and Saturday night look mainly dry and quiet. Temperatures Saturday night will be sultry in the upper 60s with plenty of humidity.

Sunday starts quiet in most neighborhoods, but additional showers and thunderstorms will approach the area midday into the afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with isolated damaging winds. Outside of any strong storms, rainfall rates will be high with storms as they'll be producing drenching downpours along with frequent lightning. Storms exit Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 70s.

Nice Monday then more storms Tuesday

Monday's weather is trending drier with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s. A strong cold front will approach the area on Tuesday. This will bring a batches of showers and thunderstorms to the area. With the high humidity levels, any storm could drop drenching downpours.

Fortunately for those looking for an extended stretch of nice outdoor weather, we have some good news for you. Wednesday we will begin an extended stretch of sunny, dry, and warm weather.