Rounds of fog and rainy weather in Maryland to wrap up the work week

Another dreary weather day is on the way in Maryland with a wide range in temperatures across the state.

An evening round of showers (and maybe a few storms) is expected to move through on Thursday. Another round of showers is expected Friday and Saturday.

Wet end to Thursday

After a morning with a few showers in northern Maryland and a dense fog advisory, another round of rain is expected this evening. Between this morning and the evening, cloud cover stays overhead with some mist and/or fog that sticks around through the day.

Temperatures Thursday will vary depending on where you are in the state. Northeastern Maryland warms into the low 50s this afternoon while western and southern Maryland, along with some areas of the Eastern Shore, warm into the low 60s. That's thanks to a nearby frontal system that drapes over part of the state before stalling. Anywhere south of the front will be milder than those to the north.

With that front over the state, we'll be tracking another chance for a few showers and possible thunderstorms in Maryland for the evening. Western Maryland has the risk for an isolated storm to strengthen to severe levels. If stronger storms move through our state, gusty winds would be the biggest concern. A few rumbles of thunder will be all the First Alert Weather team is tracking for the Baltimore area.

Warmer for the weekend

The weather pattern that we are currently in keeps us cool and cloudy through the end of the week. Warmer air looks to fill back in for the upcoming weekend . . . although we won't be completely dry.

Saturday is the cooler and wetter half of the weekend. We could see another round of showers and storms during the second half of the day. A few storms could be on the strong side again in western Maryland. High temperatures peak in the low 60s.

Sunday starts out with cloud cover but some clearing is expected through the day. High temperatures push into the mid to upper 60s, maybe even closer to 70°.

Heading into next week, temperatures will try to climb even further. We could see a couple of days in the low to possibly mid 70s before another cooldown at the end of the week.