Rough weather could threaten Key Bridge collapse salvage, cleanup efforts this week

BALTIMORE - Rough Weather could pose a threat this week as the Unified Command teams continue salvage operations at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

WEATHER CONDITIONS @ KEY BRIDGE COLLAPSE SITE: Salvage operations will be impacted by rough weather this week. Monday AM features steady to heavy rain. Monday afternoon improves and is dry & cloudy. Tuesday & Wednesday are toughest days w/ heavy rain, wind, & t-storms. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/lX2sUwaePB — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 1, 2024

[MORE: Maryland Weather: Stormy start Monday, ALERT DAY issued Tuesday]

Our First Alert Weather Team forecasts steady to heavy rain on Monday morning.

But Tuesday and Wednesday will be the worst with heavy downpours, wind and thunderstorms.

A WJZ ALERT DAY has been issued Tuesday for strong rain and storms with the potential for flooding.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott urges drivers to be cautious when getting on the roadways.

"Baltimore — we know we're already expecting delays due to the ongoing situation with the Key Bridge Collapse," Scott said. "With the added complication of this expected weather, please allow for extra time during your commutes and be patient for your fellow Baltimoreans!"

Baltimore — we know we’re already expecting delays due to the ongoing situation with the Key Bridge Collapse.



With the added complication of this expected weather, please allow for extra time during your commutes and be patient for your fellow Baltimoreans! https://t.co/cWUqAqzwmJ — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) April 1, 2024

The Key Bridge, a Baltimore icon, collapsed on March 26 when it was struck by a large cargo ship that had lost power and control.

[MORE: Key Bridge collapse: The latest on salvage efforts, victims and impact]

Unified Command units are working to clear the debris and the ship that remain at the site.

Eight construction workers repairing potholes were knocked into the Patapsco River. Two were rescued, two were recovered in a submerged truck and four more are still missing and presumed to be dead.

Crews are working to create a temporary passage around the collapse site for vessels to get to the Port of Baltimore.