Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY rain & storms Tuesday & Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- More rain develops tonight and lasts into midday Tuesday. Scattered strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday.
The WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues ALERT DAYS for Tuesday and Wednesday for the potential of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms. We'll see some breaks in between the rounds of heavy rain and storms, so the weather won't be raining the entire time. When storms do roll through the area they will have the potential to produce heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, thunder, and small hail.
The Os game tonight should be in good shape. We're looking at a cloudy sky with temperatures in the 50s. The weather looks primarily dry with the exception of a little mist or drizzle.
Showers and thunderstorms currently over the central United States will move back into the area during the overnight hours. Some of the downpours could be on the heavy side. The best chance of rain returning is after midnight. This rain will continue through the Tuesday morning commute. Give yourself extra travel time Tuesday morning as visibility will be low and roads will be wet.
We'll see showers Tuesday morning with the possibility of some heavier thunderstorms by midday Tuesday. These storms will have the capability of producing heavy downpours and pockets of flooding. The storms should depart before 2 PM leaving the rest of the day much quieter. A leftover shower or two is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but the worst of the downpours should have ended.
Another batch of showers and storms returns Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will provide another slower than normal morning commute Wednesday.
Scattered strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon with the potential of damaging winds, downpours, lightning, and some hail. These storms will cross the area before 6 PM Wednesday.
Windy and chilly weather return to Maryland Thursday through Saturday. We'll still see some unsettled weather with scattered showers possible Thursday afternoon. Additional light sprinkles and showers will be possible Friday and Saturday during the afternoon with a gusty and chilly wind. Highs will only top out in the lower to middle 50s.
A much nicer weather pattern begins Sunday and lasts into next week with sunshine and a welcomed warming trend.