Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY rain & storms Tuesday & Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- More rain develops tonight and lasts into midday Tuesday. Scattered strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues ALERT DAYS for Tuesday and Wednesday for the potential of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms. We'll see some breaks in between the rounds of heavy rain and storms, so the weather won't be raining the entire time. When storms do roll through the area they will have the potential to produce heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning, thunder, and small hail.

The Os game tonight should be in good shape. We're looking at a cloudy sky with temperatures in the 50s. The weather looks primarily dry with the exception of a little mist or drizzle.

Os GAME THIS EVENING: Looks better with dry weather for the game. Could have a pocket or two of mist or drizzle, but no steady rain. Have a jacket because it will feel chilly with temps in the 50s. Go Os! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/t1F93dQwfQ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 1, 2024

Showers and thunderstorms currently over the central United States will move back into the area during the overnight hours. Some of the downpours could be on the heavy side. The best chance of rain returning is after midnight. This rain will continue through the Tuesday morning commute. Give yourself extra travel time Tuesday morning as visibility will be low and roads will be wet.

RAIN RETURNS TONIGHT: Showers & embedded thunderstorms will return to Maryland later tonight. Best chance is after midnight through the morning commute Tuesday. Some of the downpours will be on the heavy side. Watch out for flooding in poor drainage areas. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/yBdl2WJY2N — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 1, 2024

We'll see showers Tuesday morning with the possibility of some heavier thunderstorms by midday Tuesday. These storms will have the capability of producing heavy downpours and pockets of flooding. The storms should depart before 2 PM leaving the rest of the day much quieter. A leftover shower or two is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but the worst of the downpours should have ended.

UPDATED FUTURE RADAR: Showers & storms return to the area later tonight w/ heavy downpours. They will last through Tuesday AM commute. Heavy t-storms possible midday Tuesday before a break. More showers & storms develop Wednesday. Some could be strong to severe in afternoon. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/naYDMHHUvJ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 1, 2024

Another batch of showers and storms returns Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will provide another slower than normal morning commute Wednesday.

UPDATED TIMELINE OF RAIN & T-STORMS: We have ALERT DAYS Tuesday & Wednesday, however the worst weather will come in two waves. First wave is a round of heavier showers & storms Tuesday AM into midday hours. Second batch we are concerned with is strong t-storms Wed. afternoon @WJZ pic.twitter.com/PGPLyH5suK — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 1, 2024

Scattered strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon with the potential of damaging winds, downpours, lightning, and some hail. These storms will cross the area before 6 PM Wednesday.

Windy and chilly weather return to Maryland Thursday through Saturday. We'll still see some unsettled weather with scattered showers possible Thursday afternoon. Additional light sprinkles and showers will be possible Friday and Saturday during the afternoon with a gusty and chilly wind. Highs will only top out in the lower to middle 50s.

A much nicer weather pattern begins Sunday and lasts into next week with sunshine and a welcomed warming trend.