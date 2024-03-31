200-ton piece of Key Bridge removed as cleanup effort continues at collapse site

BALTIMORE - The governor's office tells WJZ the cleanup effort at the wreckage site of the Key Bridge will be a "round-the-clock" effort until the Port of Baltimore is back open.

A 200-ton piece of the bridge was removed from the crash site on Sunday as crews continue to remove the debris from the bridge, which collapsed when it was struck by a cargo ship last week.

Crews are also assessing what it will take to open a portion of the channel that remains closed for vessels.

The governor and Unified Command say this will take some time.

In a news conference on Saturday, Gov. Wes Moore confirmed the north sections of the bridge will be cut up and then hauled away by crane.

"This will eventually allow us to open up a temporary, restricted channel that will help us to get more vessels in the water around the site of the collapse."

The governor's office says a grounding survey is underway to determine how hard the ground is around the Dali is to help come up with a strategy for removal.

Meanwhile, cruisegoers, including Zach Ocanas, are back in Maryland.

Ocanas left on a carnival cruise a week ago. With the channel closed, his ship had to dock in Norfolk Sunday morning, and passengers took a four-hour bus trip back to Baltimore.

Ocanas caught a ride with a family member who lives locally.

"We were like super on time, Ocanas said. "And they had like buses like waiting outside, like there was just a massive bus ready. All the Carnival staff was like ready to go and they had local police ready to go to kind of guide us to the buses and everything."

On Face the Nation Sunday morning, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he plans to meet with labor leaders and workers at the Port of Baltimore on Monday to discuss ways to support them while traffic in and out of the port is closed.