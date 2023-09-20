Rookie Zay Flowers brings energy to Ravens' offense

BALTIMORE - The Ravens were back at practice Wednesday with their focus on this weekend's opponent – the Indianapolis Colts.

They improved to 2-0 with last week's 27-24 win over AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens rookie receiver Zay Flowers is feeling the good vibes. Flowers has played well in both of his professional football games.

His smile and enthusiasm are infectious, an infusion of excitement on a new Ravens' offense.

Flowers spoke about the energy he brings to the team.

"I just get excited to play, make plays, see somebody else make plays, and I just want to win," Flowers said. "I just enjoy seeing our guys score. I just enjoy anybody on the field making a play; even if it's defense, you'll probably see me jumping around on the sideline. Like after Geno (Stone's)'s play, I was jumping around, running around. So, I'm just excited for all my guys."

"He's his own man. He's going out there [and] he's willing to learn," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "He wants to be the best each and every play he's out there. Zay [Flowers] is just a household name he's building for himself right now. He just needs to keep staying that way, keep staying locked in and focused."