Baltimore City hires D.C. firm to investigate after DPW worker's death from heatstroke

BALTIMORE -- It's been two weeks since Baltimore City's Department of Public Works employee Ronald Silver II collapsed and died from what officials say was a heatstroke. He was working during an intense heatwave in Baltimore before his death, leaving behind his fiancé, mother, and children.

"Ronald was a man whose family meant the world to him," Renee Garrison, Silver's fiancé said. "As we planned our future together, I never imagined that your tenacious, hardworking, bold personality, would lead us to a life without you."

Silver's death has prompted multiple investigations into the Department of Public Works; citing a toxic work environment, unsafe working conditions, and a lack of water and ice for employees during the extreme heat. This prompted a statement from Mayor Brandon Scott announcing the hiring of a law firm out of Washington D.C., to conduct an independent investigation into his death and best practices for the department.

"The insights from this additional outside review of DPW's workplace safety practices will play a critical role in strengthening safety standards and best practices across all city agencies. Together, we will ensure that all city workers and their families can have the peace of mind knowing that nothing is more important than the safety of the frontline public servants who make our city run," Mayor Scott said.

The statement from Scott prompted a response from Silver's family attorney, Thiru Vignarajah.

"It is strange that the city would hire its own investigator when there is a Maryland state agency as well as the Baltimore Police Department," Vignarajah said.

Silver's death resulted in a cancellation of trash pickup to give all DPW employees training on heat safety, one of many steps to address the outstanding issues that may have contributed to Silver's death.

But for his family, while they grieve, they're making sure his name is never forgotten.

"I miss his voice, I miss his scent, I miss his hugs. I don't want any other mother to have to experience the loss of a child to a very preventable heat illness," Faith Johnson, Ronald Silver, II's mother said. "I know my son would want the world to know his story, so I beg of you to remember Ronald Edward Silver II."

The next step for Silver's family is a city council hearing on this very issue. The hearing is set for Thursday, August 22nd.