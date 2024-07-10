Baltimore DPW failed to provide water and cooling for workers amid heatwave, report says

BALTIMORE -- A complaint submitted to the Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General claims that the Department of Public Works does not provide adequate water, ice, and fans to DPW employees working on routes.

The complaint, which was submitted on June 5, alleges that the ice machines at the DPW yard at 701 Reedbird Avenue in Cherry Hill have been inoperable for over a year - and that employees have had to purchase bags of ice each day.

A report released by the OIG details a site visit on June 6, when the office conducted a visit to the Cherry Hill site, observing the broken ice machine located in the employee break room. During the visit, the OIG also discovered that the employee locker room did not have air conditioning or fans.

The OIG also visited a recycling route with employees from the Cherry Hill yard on June 14. On that visit, employees said they had not been provided any water, ice, or Gatorade at the start of their shift. At the time, the temperature was 80 degrees, with a high of 90 degrees expected later that day, according to the report. The employees also said the trash truck did not have air conditioning.

Since the initial complaints, warnings have been issued for the region due to dangerous heat and humidity. This week, two heat related deaths have been reported, bringing the heat death toll to a total of six this year. The report noted Wednesday's scorching temperatures of 95 degrees, with a real feel of 103 degrees.

According to the OIG, the health and safety of DPW workers are at risk, and the city could be in violation of OSHA regulations.

DPW responded to the report, outlining steps to address the problems.

DPW Response to OIG Case #24-0784-C Baltimore Office of the Attorney General

WJZ issued an Alert Day due to the extreme heat and humidity on Wednesday. Baltimore City issued an extreme heat warning through 8 p.m