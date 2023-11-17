Rocket Lab expanding to Baltimore County, opening production plant in Middle River

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore announced on Friday that Rocket Lab USA plans to manufacture products for spacecraft and rockets in Maryland.

The company will make the products in a Space Structures Complex situated at the former Lockheed Martin Vertical Launch building in Middle River, according to state officials.

"We are excited to support Rocket Lab in expanding Maryland's efforts in the space industry," Moore said. "Renovating this significant Baltimore County site and creating dozens of new jobs will stimulate opportunity for the region, and we are certain that this new Rocket Lab location will become a prominent and successful facility in the state."

Rocket Lab intends to create 65 permanent full-time jobs at its new location in Maryland by December 2025, state officials said.

Its employees will take part in the development and manufacturing of carbon-composite spacecraft buses, structural panels and assemblies, satellite dispensers, aeroshell and heat shields, composite overwrap pressure vessels, solar panel substrates, launch vehicle structures, according to state officials.

Maryland is helping Rocket Lab USA by providing the company with a $1.56 million repayable loan through the Advantage Maryland program, state officials said.

Rocket Lab USA is eligible for other incentives and tax credits, too, according to state officials.