Road closures, traffic to be impacted by Baltimore Running Festival

BALTIMORE - Runners, get ready.

The 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival will be this weekend.

On Oct. 15, runners and participants will dash through the city running in either a marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K.

This year, there are several events associated with the run.

There are also some post-race festivities for those who run and those who cheer.

The marathon and 10k start at 8 a.m. over at Camden Yards.

For those expecting to be in the city, there will be several roads closed:

Paca Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Camden Street from Paca to Howard Streets 6:00 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets 7:00 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Russell Street from Lee to Pratt Streets 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Russell Street at Hamburg Street 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Hamburg Street Bridge from Russell to Leadenhall Streets 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Key Highway from Cross to Light Streets 8:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Southbound Light Street from Lombard Street to Key Highway 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Northbound Light Street from Henrietta Street to Key Highway 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Pratt Street from Green to Eutaw Streets 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm (until marathon and half marathon clear the area)

Pratt Street from Howard to Light Streets 1:00 p.m. to clear

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to 28th Street 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

These roads will also be impacted:

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway (5K race) 7:30 a.m. 8:50 a.m.

Key Highway from Light to Lawrence Streets (5K race) 7:35 a.m. to 8:55 a.m.

Lee Street to Charles Street to Pratt Street (5K race) 7:40 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Eutaw Street at Camden Street and Camden Street from Eutaw to Paca Streets 8:00 a.m. – 8:25 a.m.

Paca Street from Camden to McCulloh Streets 8:05 a.m. – 8:31 a.m.

McCulloh Street from Paca Street to Gwynns Falls Parkway 8:10 a.m. – 8:47 a.m.

Druid Park Lake Drive to Linden Avenue to Ducatel Street to Eutaw Place to North Avenue to Maryland Avenue (10K race) 8:10 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

Gwynns Falls Pkwy from McCulloh Street to Beechwood Drive (in Druid Hill Park) 8:15 – 9:03 a.m.

Beechwood Drive to Safari Place to Buffalo Yard Road to Mansion House Drive 8:20 a.m. – 9:19 a.m.

Exit Zoo from Mansion House Drive to East Drive/Wyman Park Drive 8:25 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.

Wyman Park Drive/Howard Street from Remington Avenue to 28th Street 8:30 a.m. – 9:51 a.m.

28th Street from Howard to St. Paul Streets 8:35 a.m. – 10:07 a.m.

St. Paul Street from 28th to Light Streets 8:40 a.m. – 10:23 a.m.

Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway 8:45 a.m. – 10:39 a.m.

Key Highway from Light Street to Key Highway Extension to turnaround at Under Armour Campus 8:50 a.m. – 11:11 a.m.

Key Highway Extension to Key Highway to Light Street 8:55 a.m. – 11:27 a.m.

Light Street to Pratt Street to President Street to Lancaster Street 9:00 a.m. – 11:43 a.m.

Lancaster Street to Central Avenue Bridge to Point Street to S. Caroline Street to Aliceanna Street to Boston Street 9:10 a.m. – 11:59 a.m.

Boston Street to Lakewood Avenue to O'Donnell Street to Linwood Avenue 9:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Linwood Avenue from O'Donnell Street to Madison Street 9:20 a.m. – 12:31 p.m.

Madison Street from Linwood Avenue to Washington Street to St. Lo Drive 9:25 a.m. – 12:47 p.m.

Harford Road to Hillen Road to 33rd Street 9:30 a.m. – 1:35 p.m.

33rd Street to loop around Lake Montebello back to 33rd Street 9:40 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Calvert Street to Fayette Street to High Street to Baltimore Street to Patterson Park Avenue to Eastern Avenue (Half Marathon) 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Hillen Road to 33rd Street to Guilford Avenue to 29th Street 9:50 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

29th Street from Guilford to Maryland Avenues 9:55 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Maryland Avenue/Cathedral Street/Liberty Street/Hopkins Place/Pratt Street 10:00 a.m. –3:20 p.m.

Race finish line on Pratt Street between Charles and Light Streets 10:00 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.