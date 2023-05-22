Road closures announced for Blue Angels flyover rehearsal and demonstration

BALTIMORE — The Annapolis Police Department has announced road closures ahead of the Blue Angels flyover for the United States Naval Academy Commissioning Week.

The Blue Angels are the Navy's elite flight demonstration squadron.

Traffic modifications begin on Tuesday, May 23, and will end on Friday, May 26.

On Tuesday, May 23, the Route 450 Bridge will be closed between 10:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. for the Blue Angels flyover rehearsal

On Wednesday, May 24, between 1:45 p.m and 4:00 p.m. the bridge will close again for the Blue Angels flight demonstration.

On Friday, May 26, starting at 9 a.m., there will be rolling road closures along King George St. And Taylor Avenue for the academy processional.

The Blue Angels Flyover will take place at 10:04 a.m., ahead of the swearing in ceremony at 1 p.m.

More information on traffic modification can be found on the Annapolis city website.

For the full commissioning week schedule, you can visit the United States Naval Academy website.