Reward up to $60K for arrest of suspect in DC murder of Baltimore man

BALTIMORE -- The reward has risen to $60,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the killing of a Baltimore man in Washington, D.C. this year, police said.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, was fatally shot while installing solar panels in Southeast D.C. in August, leaving behind a wife and a daughter. A motive in the shooting has not been identified.

Avery Miler, 27 MPD

The suspect, 27-year-old Avery Miler, is charged with first-degree murder while armed, but his whereabouts is unknown.

Police said Miler was last seen in Northeast D.C. in September, which is when he allegedly opened fire toward approaching officers before fleeing the scene.

"Due to Miler's reckless and dangerous actions," Metropolitan Police said, multiple agencies including the FBI Washington Field Division and the U.S. Marshals pledged a total of $35,000 to the initial $25,000 reward offered.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miler, or who has information about the shooting is asked to take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department's Text Tip Line at 50411.