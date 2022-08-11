25-year-old Baltimore man shot and killed in Washington, D.C. while installing solar panels, police say

25-year-old Baltimore man shot and killed in Washington, D.C. while installing solar panels, police

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf.

The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.

Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.

The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."

Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said there is no known motive for the shooting. He said a suspect approached Wolf and fired multiple rounds.

Officers were called to 5100 block of Call Place SE about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in the case, whose image was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

A $25,000 award is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted by sending a text message to 50411.