Suspect in DC murder of Baltimore man shot at officers, police say

BALTIMORE -- The man suspected of shooting and killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington, D.C. last month is the subject of a neighborhood-wide search after shooting at officers Tuesday morning, DC Police said.

Officers responded at 6:22 a.m. to the 5300 block of Ames Street in Northeast after a woman called 911 and reported seeing 27-year-old Avery Miler, police said.

When responding officers spotted the suspect, he allegedly fired shots at the officers and then fled into a residential building.

Officers created a perimeter and are searching for Miller. Police initially reported the incident as a barricade, but now say officers are looking for Miler within the perimeter.

"We know that he is affiliated with the neighborhood, but it's not clear why he was over here," said MPD assistant chief Leslie Parsons.

No injuries have been reported.

This morning we spotted 27 y/o Avery Miler, in the 5300 block of Ames St, NE. He then fired shots at our officers, fled to residential building, & is now barricaded. Suspect is believed to have shot and killed 25 y/o Aryeh Wolf.



PIO en route. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Z3DGWebIlI — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 27, 2022

Miler is suspected of killing 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf on August 10. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE at about 3:40 p.m. for a reported shooting, where they found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, leaving behind a wife and daughter.

The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed the victim, Aryeh Wolf, graduated from there in 2014. https://t.co/gjUzhJr9gf — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) August 11, 2022

Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said in August that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting.