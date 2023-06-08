Reward offered in murder of woman killed in Baltimore home, found along I-95 in 2022

BALTIMORE - A $6,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Danielle Parnell, who was found dead off I-95 in Cecil County in April 2022.

Police said on Wednesday that Parnell was believed to have been killed at a home on Vancouver Road in Southwest Baltimore, where her toddler child died in a mattress fire.

Homicide detectives need your help in locating the person responsible for the murder of 29-year-old Danielle Parnelle, in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road. Submit a tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP to be eligible for a reward up to $6,000 Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland pic.twitter.com/0cg9Wpx8MV — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 8, 2023

Officers said the 3-year-old child, My'royal Bennett died on April 9 at the home, and Parnell was found dead four days later along I-95 North northbound near Belvedere Road in Cecil County.

Both deaths were ruled homicides, police said.

No arrests have been made.