Reward offered in murder of woman killed in Baltimore home, found along I-95 in 2022
BALTIMORE - A $6,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Danielle Parnell, who was found dead off I-95 in Cecil County in April 2022.
Police said on Wednesday that Parnell was believed to have been killed at a home on Vancouver Road in Southwest Baltimore, where her toddler child died in a mattress fire.
Officers said the 3-year-old child, My'royal Bennett died on April 9 at the home, and Parnell was found dead four days later along I-95 North northbound near Belvedere Road in Cecil County.
Both deaths were ruled homicides, police said.
No arrests have been made.
