Watch CBS News
Local News

Reward offered for information in violent Bolton Hill carjacking attempt

By Amy Kawata

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Wednesday morning forecast 2/14/23
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Wednesday morning forecast 2/14/23 02:28

Baltimore police are making a new push to find the suspects connected to an attempted carjacking that left an elderly man seriously injured last month in the Bolton Hill neighborhood.

A reward of up to $32,000 is now available for information leading to felony charges and an arrest in the case.

The attempted carjacking happened on January 7 near the intersection of Laurens Street and Eutaw Place. A 77-year-old man and his 22-year-old son were unloading groceries right outside their home that evening when two black sports utility vehicles pulled up, police said. 

Teenagers exited the vehicles and attacked the man and his son, according to authorities. They tried to steal their car but fled before officers arrived. Police say the suspects are juveniles but have been unable to identify them.

The 22-year-old suffered minor injuries, but the wife of the 77-year-old man told WJZ that he is still in the recovery process and recently had brain surgery. 

"With surgery of that nature, his recovery will be slow. It's anticipated it'll take two to three months for him to recover," she told WJZ earlier this month. 

The wife, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said her family's sense of safety is shattered. 

"What happened to my husband and my son could happen to anyone at any time," she said. "That's no way for anyone to live or to experience." 

If you know anything about this violent carjacking incident, you're urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers or Baltimore City Police.

Amy Kawata
Amy-Kawata.jpg

Amy Kawata joined the WJZ News team in January 2020 as a reporter.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 8:09 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.