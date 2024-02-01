77-year-old man and his son recovering after attempted carjacking in Bolton Hill

BALTIMORE -- Bolton Hill residents are growing increasingly concerned about crime in their neighborhood, especially after an attempted carjacking last month left one of their neighbors severely injured.

WJZ talked to neighborhood residents on Thursday. They say they want a bigger spotlight on the crime happening in Bolton Hill.

The attempted carjacking that rattled the community happened near the intersection of Laurens Street and Eutaw Place on Jan. 7. A 77-year-old man and his 22-year-old son were unloading groceries right outside their home around 7 p.m.

Two black sports utility vehicles pulled up. Teenagers exited the vehicles and attacked the man and his son, according to authorities. They tried to steal their car but fled before officers arrived.

The 22-year-old only suffered minor injuries, but the wife of the 77-year-old man told WJZ that he is still in the recovery process.

She said he had surgery for a head injury last week.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood.

"People know them, so it was very upsetting to hear that not only was there a carjacking—because there are carjackings everywhere here—but that it was violent," said Bolton Hill resident Jeanne O'Donnell.

O'Donnell adds more and more of her neighbors are falling victim.

"Our neighbors at the end of the block got carjacked and moved out," she said. "They have a child and they didn't want to be around that."

Tonya Garrett, another Bolton Hill resident, said these types of incidents are happening all too frequently these days.

She keeps track of crime through the mobile app Citizen, saying she is often notified of crimes like carjackings and burglaries.

Police haven't identified any suspects in the attempted carjacking case, according to authorities.

Last year, there were a string of robberies in the neighborhood, and one juvenile was arrested for allegedly participating in them.

In almost all the incidents, the victims described there being four to five suspects involved with at least one of them armed.

Bolton Hill residents had been approached by one or more juveniles at different times during the day. In response, the police department increased its presence in the neighborhood.

O'Donnell, Garrett and other neighbors whom WJZ talked to say they want to see elected leaders get tougher on crime, particularly when it comes to crimes committed by juveniles.

In the meantime, neighbors like O'Donnell say they are being careful and watchful over one another.

They said they are worried that Bolton Hill—their home—is losing its charm.

"My partner, he checks the fountain [at the park]," O'Donnell said. "People are involved here. They actually know each other."