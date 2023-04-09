Watch CBS News
Revelations of decades-long sexual abuse hang over Easter celebrations in Archdiocese of Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

It felt, in so many ways, like any other Easter Sunday.

Hundreds of people - families, young couples and grandparents - filed into the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, many in brightly colored spring outfits. Parishioners filled the pews from the front of the nave to the back. Cries and murmurs of young children echoed throughout the Mass in the vaulted North Baltimore cathedral.

... this story by Adam Willis and Clara Longo de Freitas continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Revelations of decades-long sexual abuse hang over Easter celebrations in Archdiocese of Baltimore

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

