Residents look to oust Howard County auditor over Black sorority event investigation

BALTIMORE -- Organization leaders and community members in Howard County are calling for the termination of the county auditor after an investigation into the county's library system prompted questions over the office's authority in the investigation and its use of descriptions of race.

Dozens of people signed up to give their testimony Monday night in support of a bill that would reform the duties of the county auditor.

It all stems from an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority event the library hosted last October.

According to Howard County auditor Craig Glendenning, his office was looking into allegations that the President and CEO of the library hosted the gathering using taxpayer money.

But the library board, community leaders and members say Glendenning overstepped his powers, calling his report inaccurate and racially motivated.

In the original audit, investigators wrote that quote " African American women wearing white dresses were entering the building..."

Glendenning said he could not properly investigate after the board of trustees chair intervened.

Sorority member Donna Hilstate was at the October event and is one of many calling for a new auditor.

I'm outraged by the chilling revelation that the county auditor deployed public resources to conduct surveillance," she said. "Not only surveillance but unauthorized covert guests of Iota Lambda Beta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. All citizens should be concerned about the auditor's use of county resources to surveil private citizens and his failure to seek the council's prior authorization as required by law."

Testimony will continue next week.