Repeat offender arrested for alleged assault, attempted rape on Johns Hopkins campus

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
A 31-year-old repeat offender was arrested in connection with an attempted rape on the campus of Johns Hopkins University, police announced on Wednesday.

Police said Raymond Willis Lunn was taken into custody on Tuesday evening. He is facing charges of assault and attempted rape.

Lunn has an extensive criminal history for multiple crimes, including armed robbery, attempted rape, assault, burglary, and auto theft, according to police. He has served multiple prison sentences.

