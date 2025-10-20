Baltimore police seek man wanted in connection with attempted rape at Johns Hopkins

Baltimore police are trying to identify a person wanted in connection with an attempted rape on the campus of Johns Hopkins University.

Officers shared a photo of the person in question.

Police said a man attempted to sexually assault a person on Saturday night at the Decker Quad and was seen running away in the direction of Bowman Drive.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

"We know that this is a distressing situation for our community and that it may raise personal safety questions and concerns for you and others," Johns Hopkins said in a letter to students. "Your safety is our highest priority, and we wanted to reach out today to share important safety and support resources and to let you know what steps we are taking to support our community."

More security on Johns Hopkins campus

Johns Hopkins said students and faculty should expect to see more police and public safety presence on campus, which will include Johns Hopkins police, Baltimore police, and security guards.

Campus leaders are also telling the community to take advanced of the university's public safety services and resources.

They include: