Johns Hopkins students on edge as search continues for attempted rape suspect

The search for a man wanted in connection with a reported assault and attempted rape on the campus of Johns Hopkins University has left students feeling uneasy.

Police said a man attempted to sexually assault a person on Saturday night at the Decker Quad and was seen running away in the direction of Bowman Drive.

No arrests have been made.

"It makes me uneasy," said Johns Hopkins senior Odalis Sibrian. "When my friends first told me about it, cause I did not see the email from the school, I was like 'there's no way.'"

Johns Hopkins University sent a letter to its community saying it was increasing security on campus, with Baltimore police, Johns Hopkins police, and officers from the security firm Allied Universal.

"Definitely uncomfortable now," Sibrian said. "I really hope that the university will upgrade its security or something, because it is unacceptable, especially since it was on campus."

The alleged assault happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Hopkins Office of Institutional Equity building on the Homewood campus.

"Especially as a woman, I do feel more at risk," Sibrian said. "Especially cause it was also early in the night, so it has definitely made me more self-aware, especially when walking at night."

The Baltimore Police Department shared an image from surveillance footage of the person of interest.

"We know that this is a distressing situation for our community and that it may raise personal safety questions and concerns for you and others," a letter to the Johns Hopkins community read. "Your safety is our highest priority, and we wanted to reach out today to share important safety and support resources and to let you know what steps we are taking to support our community."

There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Hopkins resources and services

Johns Hopkins leaders are also telling the community to take advanced of the university's public safety services and resources.

