Body of missing swimmer in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, recovered

The body of a missing swimmer in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, was recovered Wednesday afternoon.

Rehoboth Beach police said they were notified about a missing swimmer last seen in the ocean surf on the beach off of Olive Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews suspended the search Sunday and, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they recovered the body of 27-year-old Gregory Karitu, of Kenya.

His body was found in the water off the coast of Cape Henlopen near Herring Point.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Delaware State Police Aviation assisted police with the search.

Police said there was no foul play suspected in Karitu's death.