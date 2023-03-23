'Region's tallest' water coaster coming to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Six Flags on Thursday announced its newest attraction: the RipQurl Blaster, a huge water coaster at Hurricane Harbor in Maryland.

The coaster, which the company said is the region's tallest of its kind, has 550 feet of twists and turns.

"The ride features three breathtaking drops, three AquaLucent hairpin turns, and a pitch-black wall-hugging helix finale before the final splashdown," the park said.

The park said it's part of its largest capital investment in over a decade. The investments also include some updated bathrooms, shade structures, and new games and rest areas.

Six Flags America opens just in time for Spring Break on April 1, with the park open daily through April 10.