Refreshed Ravens ready for stretch run, starting with struggling Panthers

BALTIMORE - The Ravens are rested and ready to make a playoff push.

Playing just one game in the past 23 days, the players have had time to recover physically and mentally.

Now, down the stretch run, on paper, the Ravens have one of the easiest schedules in the league.

Sitting atop the AFC North standings, with a 6-3 record, the Ravens return home Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

They are primed to continue their momentum, building off a three-game winning streak.

"As you get into the season, each game becomes more important just by the virtue of the fact that it's later in the season, especially if you're winning," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "We have to keep getting better each game throughout the season to get where we want to go."

The Panthers (3-7) recently fired their head coach, but will place quarterback Baker Mayfield back under center, who had previously been benched.

On the Ravens' side, quarterback Lamar Jackson and company have steadily progressed over the past month, playing their best and most consistent games and doing so despite some key injuries.

After extra time off, the Ravens are refreshed.

"I feel like the bye week came with perfect timing," Jackson said. "We had a lot of ups and downs the first six weeks of the season and then won three straight. Then, our guys get to rest their bodies and get ready for this long journey we're about to have. So, I feel like it came at the right time."

"Guys are still locked in. We just had a great practice today, so I feel like we're moving up the ramp how we're supposed to."

Tight end mark andrews and running back gus edwards were both limited in practice Wednesday but back on the field after both missed the last game due to injury.