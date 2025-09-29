Anne Arundel County Public Schools to hold public briefing on redistricting proposals

Anne Arundel County Public Schools is moving forward with four proposals for redistricting, part of a countywide process that began in February 2025 and will conclude with a Board of Education vote in November.

The changes are scheduled to take effect in August 2026.

This second phase of redistricting focuses on schools in the Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton, Severna Park, South River, and Southern clusters. The goal is to balance enrollment, ease overcrowding, and prepare for growth in areas such as Two Rivers and Odenton Town Center.

Superintendent Mark Bedell presented two plans.

Superintendent's Recommendation 1 (SR-1) would shift about 1,500 students. It includes multiple elementary school boundary changes, adjustments to middle and high school lines in the Arundel, Crofton, and Meade clusters, and a move that would send some students now zoned for Annapolis High to South River High.

The second proposal, Superintendent's Recommendation 2 (SR-2) would shift about 1,100 students. It makes many of the same boundary changes as SR-1 but with fewer students affected. The key difference is that SR-2 would also move the Apex Arts program from Annapolis High to Severn Run High.

Both superintendent's proposals include a "legacy" option that allows current juniors (the Class of 2026) to remain at their current high schools through graduation.

Board's two amendments

The Board of Education advanced two additional proposals that build on the superintendents recommendations.

Board Recommendation 1 (BR-1) is based on SR-1 and would shift about 1,100 students. It keeps the Chalk Point and Shady Oaks neighborhoods at Deale Elementary, rather than moving them elsewhere.

It also rezones the Gingerville, Poplar, and Wilelenor communities into the Annapolis cluster, meaning students there would attend Rolling Knolls Elementary, Wiley H. Bates Middle, and Annapolis High. A few addresses on North Patuxent Road would move into Odenton Elementary.

The plan also keeps all Nantucket Elementary students on the Crofton school track instead of splitting them between schools. Importantly, BR-1 expands the "legacy" option so both juniors and seniors in the 2026–27 school year could stay at their current high schools.

Board Recommendation 2 (BR-2) is based on SR-2 and would shift about 900 students. It includes all the neighborhood adjustments from BR-1. Like BR-1, it also expands the legacy option to cover both juniors and seniors. The major difference between SR-2 and BR-2 is that SR-2 includes the Apex Arts program's move to Severn Run High, while BR-2 does not. BR-2 also impacts fewer students overall (900 compared to SR-2's 1,100).

What happens next

On Sept. 29, school system staff will hold a public briefing on all four proposals, though no public testimony will be taken.

Public hearings will follow on Oct. 13 and Oct. 27, with each person allowed to testify at only one hearing. The Board of Education is expected to vote on a final plan in November 2025.

The full restricting proposals are available on the AACPS website.