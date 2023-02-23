Watch CBS News
HEAT RECORD: Baltimore temperatures break nearly 150-year-old record

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A nearly 150-year-old record warmth in Baltimore was broken Thursday afternoon.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team reports that temperatures reached 79 degrees in Baltimore, topping the record that was held on February 23, 1874.

In its entirety, January of 2023 ran warmer than average by nearly 10 degrees on average. 

So far, this February has run eight degrees above average. 

The warmest February day in Baltimore was 83 degrees on February 25, 1930, according to extremeweatherwatch.com.  

Enjoy the weather today!

Friday's temperatures will drop to around 56 degrees, and in the low 40s on Saturday.

February 23, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

