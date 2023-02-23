HEAT RECORD: Baltimore temperatures break nearly 150-year-old record

BALTIMORE - A nearly 150-year-old record warmth in Baltimore was broken Thursday afternoon.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team reports that temperatures reached 79 degrees in Baltimore, topping the record that was held on February 23, 1874.

RECORD HIGH: Baltimore reached 79° this afternoon. It is the warmest day of the year so far and it breaks the old record last set in 1874. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/DuMldku0G9 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 23, 2023

In its entirety, January of 2023 ran warmer than average by nearly 10 degrees on average.

So far, this February has run eight degrees above average.

The warmest February day in Baltimore was 83 degrees on February 25, 1930, according to extremeweatherwatch.com.

Enjoy the weather today!

Friday's temperatures will drop to around 56 degrees, and in the low 40s on Saturday.