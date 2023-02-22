First Alert Forecast: Record heat expected Thursday
BALTIMORE - Skies overnight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 40s.
Temperatures will rise into the 50s by Thursday morning in the wake of a warm front that moved through the region Wednesday.
High temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the 70s areawide, with some areas seeing highs near 80 degrees! The record high for BWI on Thursday is 78 degrees last set in 1874.
We have a good chance of tying that record.
Cooler weather returns for Friday and the weekend.
Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday but will turn mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with chances for showers. More rain is expected Monday with another storm system.
Temperatures through the period will return to close to or slightly above average.
Highs will reach the low to mid 50s through next week.
