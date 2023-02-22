First Alert Forecast: Record heat expected Thursday

BALTIMORE - Skies overnight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s by Thursday morning in the wake of a warm front that moved through the region Wednesday.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the 70s areawide, with some areas seeing highs near 80 degrees! The record high for BWI on Thursday is 78 degrees last set in 1874.

RECORD HEAT POSSIBLE THURSDAY: We will be changing seasons quickly between this afternoon and Thursday. Record high temperatures will be possible Thursday afternoon across Maryland with some areas seeing highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. The record high for BWI is 78° #mdwx pic.twitter.com/iYiPJhZX5r — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 22, 2023

We have a good chance of tying that record.

Cooler weather returns for Friday and the weekend.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday but will turn mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with chances for showers. More rain is expected Monday with another storm system.

Temperatures through the period will return to close to or slightly above average.

Highs will reach the low to mid 50s through next week.