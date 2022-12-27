'Really not safe anywhere': Baltimore residents concerned by four homicides in City on Monday

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are investigating four homicides that happened Monday, the day after Christmas.

One of them happened at the Mondawmin MTA Metro Station Monday night.

"You're really not safe anywhere," Baltimore resident Timothy Osborne said. "Something can happen anywhere."

Baltimore police have investigated 329 homicides this year.

Baltimore Police said Caleb Thompson, 20, was shot inside the station.

Video from the Citizen app shows the moments after it happened.

Police taped off parts of the station as bystanders wondered what was going on.

"It's sad when you've got killing each other," Osborne said. "They don't even realize that you affect the whole family."

The shooting at the metro station is just one of four homicides Baltimore Police are investigating that happened Monday.

Police said they discovered the body of 22-year-old Darius Brockington on Falls Road in the morning.

About an hour later, investigators said a 51-year-old was shot on West Belvedere Avenue.

A 40-year-old man was shot on North Curley Street around 9 p.m.

All of the violence the day after Christmas has residents on edge.

"That's why you got to keep your eyes open," Baltimore resident Maurice Pratt said. "You see something that doesn't look right, you've got to go the opposite way."

Baltimore residents say they wish there were ways to prevent the shootings.

"They need to have some programs for these kids, (like) tractor-trailer drivers, abilities to work on homes, like the vacant homes," Osborne said. "They should have these homes, people working on them. Have them sheetrock, do plumbing and that way they learn them a trade and rebuilding the community."

There have been no arrests in any of the homicides that happened Monday.

If you know anything about them, you're asked to contact Baltimore police.