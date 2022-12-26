Police: Man killed after he was shot multiple times in the back in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot several times in the back Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers found the injured man in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

This is Baltimore's 326th murder in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call police said 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.