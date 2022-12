BALTIMORE - A 40-year-old man died after he was shot Monday evening in East Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Curley Street.

Officers located the man who was taken to the hospital where he died,

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.