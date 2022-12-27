Police investigating homicide after body of 22-year-old man found in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found Monday morning in North Baltimore.

Police were called around noon to the 2200 block of Falls Road where the body of a man, identified as 22-year-old Darius Brockington, was found.

The Medical Examiner's Office said Brockington was killed by a gunshot.

This is Baltimore's 329th homicide investigation of 2022, and was the fourth homicide victim in the city on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.