Police investigating homicide after body of 22-year-old man found in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found Monday morning in North Baltimore.

Police were called around noon to the 2200 block of Falls Road where the body of a man, identified as 22-year-old Darius Brockington, was found.

The Medical Examiner's Office said Brockington was killed by a gunshot. 

This is Baltimore's 329th homicide investigation of 2022, and was the fourth homicide victim in the city on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on December 27, 2022 / 8:23 AM

