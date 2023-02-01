LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy and Boygenius to headline concert series at Merriweather Post Pavilion

BALTIMORE -- A three-day concert series headlined by big-name contemporary artists is stopping in Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: James Murphy and Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem perform live at O2 Academy Brixton on June 29, 2022 in London, England. / Getty Images

Re:Set is an outdoor concert series headlined by Grammy award-winning rock band LCD Soundsystem, indie artist Steve Lacy and indie rock supergroup Boygenius, which is comprised of artists Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus.

The event features three nightly concerts in three different cities in June. The headlining artists of each night curated the bill for their respective shows.

Night one is headlined by Boygenius on Friday, June 16. Their openers will be Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange.

Steve Lacy headlines night two on June 17. His openers are James Blake, Toro y Moi and Fousheé.

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus of boygenius perform at Thalia Hall in Chicago on Nov. 12, 2018. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Chicago Tribune

LCD Soundsystem takes the stage on June 18 with openers Jamie XX, IDLES and L'Rain.

Tickets go on sale February 10 at 10 a.m., with options for a three-day pass ($250) or single-day passes ($99.50).

Boygenius recently released a new LP, The Record. In September LCD Soundsystem returned with their first new song in five years, "New Body Rhumba."

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Steve Lacy performs on the Mojave stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella) Timothy Norris

Steve Lacy has had a big year. He's performing Sunday at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where he's nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for his breakthrough hit, "Bad Habit."