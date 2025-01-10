FBI warns drone pilots to stay away from M&T Bank Stadium ahead of Ravens vs. Steelers AFC Wild Card matchup

FBI warns drone pilots to stay away from M&T Bank Stadium for Ravens vs. Steelers AFC Wild Card game

FBI warns drone pilots to stay away from M&T Bank Stadium for Ravens vs. Steelers AFC Wild Card game

FBI warns drone pilots to stay away from M&T Bank Stadium for Ravens vs. Steelers AFC Wild Card game

BALTIMORE - As the Ravens flock gets geared up for tomorrow's big playoff game against the Steelers, the FBI will be monitoring the skies and is sending a warning to drone pilots about the restricted airspace above M&T Bank Stadium.

"Last year during the AFC championship game during the Chiefs and the Ravens home game on January 28th of last year, we had several drone incursions into the TFR, temporary flight restrictions," David Rodski, Special Agent with the FBI Baltimore division, said.

A Pennsylvania man was ultimately charged for illegally flying the drone over the stadium and was forced to pay hefty fines. On the eve of this year's playoff game, the FBI is warning pilots to consider the risk to fans and players.

"The dangers of flying a drone over a stadium - for starters - you have 70 thousand people, if that drone falls from the sky, you can injure somebody, you can actually kill somebody with a drone," Rodski warned.

The FBI also says illegal flying of a drone can impact air operations when responding to emergencies. The FAA bans drones and manned aircraft from flying within 3 miles of a stadium that holds at least 30 thousand fans for regular and postseason sporting events – starting one hour before and after games.

According to the FAA, "All aircraft operations; including parachute jumping, unmanned aircraft and remote-controlled aircraft, are prohibited within a 3NMR up to and including 3000ft AGL of any stadium having a seating capacity of 30,000 or more people where either a regular or post-season Major League Baseball, National Football League, or NCAA division one football game is occurring."

"We do have drones that are what we call white listed, they're approved to fly, so you might see a drone that's by the stadium, it used to be a Goodyear blimp, this year the NFL is contracted with certain companies, but we're watching all of those drones and we'll be here," Rodski stated.

The FBI says in addition to other security measures, they have a drone detection system that will be monitoring the skies over the game which is set for Saturday night.