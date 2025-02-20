Former Ravens star Terrell Suggs pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Arizona

Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Arizona for flashing a gun during an argument at a Starbucks drive-thru in March 2024, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Suggs accepted a plea agreement that calls for him to perform 100 hours of community service, complete anger management courses and be on supervised probation.

His sentencing will be on April 1, according to the Banner.

According to court documents, Suggs drove his vehicle past the Starbucks speaker without ordering. He then reversed his vehicle so he could place an order and hit the front of another vehicle, according to police.

Police then said Suggs and the other driver argued outside of their vehicles. They got back in their vehicles and continued arguing before Suggs flashed a handgun outside the driver's window of his SUV before leaving, according to police.

Suggs, a first-round draft pick in 2003, played 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, and was a seven-time Pro Bowl performer.

He ranks eighth all-time with 139 career sacks and was a member of Baltimore's 2012 winning Super Bowl XLVII-winning team.