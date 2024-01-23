Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson one step closer to Lombardi Trophy goal

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

Their teams will go head-to-head in Baltimore on Sunday.

Mahomes' resume includes three Super Bowl appearances within the past four years. He's lifted the Lombardi Trophy as a champion twice.

Meanwhile, Jackson is looking for his first NFL championship. He has stated that as his goal ever since the Ravens drafted him, and this is his best chance of achieving it.

Jackson has an MVP award, and he's in line to get another one for his outstanding play this year. His dynamic abilities as a runner and passer or an unmatched combination have netted him praise across the leave and, more importantly, from his teammates.

"Lamar is a special talent," Ravens offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler said. "He is a great guy, great leader, and, you know, just watching him flourish, you know, I think inspires everyone else on the team to push even harder."

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely said sometimes he feels the desire to step back and watch Lamar be Lamar in the middle of a game.

It's a "blessing to have the MVP on our team in the playoffs," he said.

Ravens offensive lineman Morgan Moses described Jacson as a one-of-a-kind football player who creates opportunities for the team whenever he has the football in his hands.

"So, you want to get down the field and make those blocks, man, because he is one move from breaking into a touchdown," Moses said.

Lamar will lead the Ravens into the AFC Championship Game against Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The epic match-up will be broadcast on WJZ. The kick-off is at 3 p.m. on Sunday.