Injury Report: Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses questionable to return with a heel injury

BALTIMORE-- Raven's Offensive tackle Morgan Moses taken off the field with a heel injury.

RT Morgan Moses (heel) is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 16, 2022

His status is questionable.

Moses was the 3rd round pick for the Washington Football Team in 2014, where he spent 7 seasons. He then went to the New York Jets in 2021. The offensive tackle signed a 3 year contract with the Ravens this season.