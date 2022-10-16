Injury Report: Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses questionable to return with a heel injury
BALTIMORE-- Raven's Offensive tackle Morgan Moses taken off the field with a heel injury.
His status is questionable.
Moses was the 3rd round pick for the Washington Football Team in 2014, where he spent 7 seasons. He then went to the New York Jets in 2021. The offensive tackle signed a 3 year contract with the Ravens this season.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.