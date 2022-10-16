Watch CBS News
Injury Report: Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses questionable to return with a heel injury

BALTIMORE-- Raven's Offensive tackle Morgan Moses taken off the field with a heel injury.

His status is questionable.

Moses was the 3rd round pick for the Washington Football Team in 2014, where he spent 7 seasons.  He then went to the New York Jets in 2021. The offensive tackle signed a 3 year contract with the Ravens this season.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 2:47 PM

