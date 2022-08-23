Ravens place Gus Edwards on PUP List, waive five players to get roster to 80

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens placed Gus Edwards on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, meaning the fifth-year running back will miss at least four regular season games before returning to the field.

Edwards and J.K. Dobbins proved to be a formidable 1-2 punch in 2020, combining to rush for more than 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Ravens went 11-5 and beat the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round.

Both missed the entirety of the 2021 season with knee injuries.

At a press conference Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh said executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta had planned on Edwards missing the first part of the season.

"I'd say Gus is still on schedule, and I fully expect him to play quite a bit of football this year," he said.

Dobbins has been practicing with the team in preparation for the 2022 season but has not yet seen action in preseason games.

If Dobbins is unable to go in the team's Week 1 game against the New York Jets, Harbaugh will have to call on veteran Mike Davis, fourth-year backup Justice Hill -- who also missed all of 2021 with an injury -- and rookie Tyler Badie.

The team also waived five players to get the roster down to 80: wide receivers Jaylon Moore, Bailey Gaither and Slade Bolden, inside linebacker Diego Fagot, and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith.

The Ravens made the signing of veteran pass-catcher Demarcus Robinson official on Tuesday, closing one less spot on the depth chart below Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.

Fagot, a star at the Naval Academy, received permission from the Department of Defense to pursue a career in professional sports and delay his five years of active duty service.

"Those guys were all guys that can play in this league, I really believe that," Harbaugh said. "Those guys are going to get opportunities elsewhere."