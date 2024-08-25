Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris dies at age 70

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Ravens community mourns the loss of offensive line coach Joe D' Alessandris who passed away Sunday morning after battling an acute illness.

Alessandris was the Ravens offensive line coach from 2017 up to as recent as this preseason. He is also a 45-year coaching veteran who has been one of the biggest strengths for the organization since his arrival in Baltimore mentoring five pro bowl offensive lineman.

The Ravens issued a statement regarding the passing of Joe D' Alessandris Sunday afternoon.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens:

"Our hearts ache with grief and sadness upon learning of Coach Joe D'Alessandris' passing early this morning.

"'Joe D.' lived a life of boundless faith, love, devotion and inspiration. As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and coach, Joe made every individual he encountered truly feel like they were the most important person in the world.

"Anyone fortunate enough to have spent time with Joe was forever touched by his genuine and uplifting nature. He had the amazingly rare ability to connect with people in a way that deepened respect, empathy and kindness – further spreading those important virtues into the everyday life of the world.

"'Force multiplier' is a football term sometimes used to describe an individual who makes everyone around him better. As a coach, he was certainly that. But far more importantly, it's also a proper characterization of Joe D'Alessandris as a person – someone who undoubtedly created a legacy of love and impact that will live on forever.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joe's family – particularly his three incredible daughters – during this somber time. Now reunited with his late and precious wife, Toni, we know they are smiling down from above and blessing everyone they dearly love."

https://x.com/Ravens/status/1827750792729698809

According to the team D'Alessandris was hospitalized on August 14th during training camp. George Warhop was hired as the team's interim offensive line coach when D'Alessandris went on medical leave.