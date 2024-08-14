Ravens OL coach Joe D'Alessandris hospitalized for acute illness, will require 'extended' treatment

BALTIMORE -- Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris was hospitalized this past weekend for an acute illness, the team announced Wednesday, and will require treatment "for an extended period of time."

D'Alessandris, 70, has coached the Ravens' offensive line since 2017. A beloved figure in the team facility, he's helped steer the development of young Pro Bowl linemen like Tyler Linderbaum, Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. and coached standouts like Marshal Yanda and Kevin Zeitler.

Under D'Alessandris, the Ravens have had top-10 pass blocking and run blocking win rates each of the past four years, according to ESPN.

