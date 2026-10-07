Baltimore Ravens players explain why they attended Trump's Baltimore County speech

Baltimore Ravens players who attended President Trump's speech at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County on Tuesday said they saw it as an opportunity they couldn't pass up.

The president highlighted Anduril Industries' plans to build Arsenal-2, a $3.7 billion project at Sparrows Point expected to create more than 3,100 permanent jobs and support more than 14,000 additional jobs.

Anduril says the facility will manufacture components for nuclear submarines and support the U.S. Navy's mission.

During his speech, Mr. Trump pointed out four Ravens who were in attendance: cornerback Marlon Humphrey, kicker Tyler Loop, punter Ryan Eckley and long snapper Nick Moore.

"What a team you have this year. What a great team," Mr. Trump said.

Humphrey later posted a video on social media showing him riding in a Secret Service vehicle with Mr. Trump.

"That was a little surprising," Humphrey said. "That's not how things were supposed to go. But President Trump asked us if we wanted to ride with him. I was not going to turn down a ride with the president."

Humphrey said the experience was memorable.

"That was quite the experience to be in that very armored vehicle with the president," he said.

The Ravens players also met and shook Mr. Trump's hand during the visit.

Humphrey faced questions about whether attending the event reflected his political beliefs.

"To be honest, I didn't vote. I don't think I have ever voted," Humphrey said. "I don't really have any political beliefs."

Humphrey said he plans to vote in the future.

"I am extremely uninformed with what laws are going on, but the next time the ballots are up, I will do my research and try to figure out what I like, what I believe in and pick the side that kind of lines up with me," he said.

Loop said Humphrey asked him if he wanted to meet Mr. Trump, and he decided not to pass up the opportunity.

"When you get the chance to meet a sitting president of the United States, I respect the office of the president, so I didn't want to pass up that chance to go shake a president's hand," Loop said.

Loop said meeting members of the U.S. Navy was another highlight of the event. He said his brother-in-law serves as an Air Force pilot.

"What was really cool was getting to meet some of the nation's finest in the U.S. Navy and meet the sailors and admirals, the people that were there and hear what their experiences have been like in the Navy," Loop said.

The Ravens are 3-1 entering Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Jesse Minter said the players' visit with Mr. Trump won't be a distraction.

"I think the guys have the right and the freedom to do it," Minter said. "They're representing themselves. They're not necessarily representing the Ravens organization when they do stuff like that."